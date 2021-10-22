Ogun police nab 3 ‘ritualists’ exhuming corpse

The Ogun state police Command has disclosed that it had arrested three persons suspected to be ritualists.

According to the Command, they suspects are Sunday Aregbede, Salisu Mamud and Bosere Rasaq who were allegedly exhuming the corpse of one Segun Taiwo, which was buried about six months ago in Abeokuta.

This was contained in a press statement issued Friday by the police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested at about 11:30p.m following a distress call received from one Chief Felix Obe, who informed the police at the Ilupeju divisional headquarters that he sighted some men digging the grave where the deceased was buried.

It added that after getting the information, the DPO, Ilupeju Division, SP Mustapha Opawoye, quickly led his men to the scene where the three suspects were apprehended with the already exhumed corpse with the help of members of the community.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for “discreet investigation with the view to charging them to court as soon as possible.”