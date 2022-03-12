Ogun: Police nab suspected students’ hostel armed robber

An armed robbery suspect, Sodiq Yahaya, has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command while carrying out robbery operation at the students’ hostel at Ipara Remo in Remo North local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a press statement made available to Blueprint Saturday.

Oyeyemi stated that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Isara divisional headquarters, that armed robbers numbering about six have invaded the students’ hostel situated in Ipara Remo.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Isara division, CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin, quickly moblised his men in conjunction with local vigilante men and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums opened fire on them, and the policemen retaliated. At the end of the encounter, the robbers who have sustained varying degrees of gunshots injuries took to their heels and escaped to the bush.

“While the policemen were tracing them in the bush, Sodiq Yahaya was seen lying down with gunshot injury and he was promptly arrested.

“He has given useful information to the police concerning their past robbery operations in and around Sagamu area. He confessed that his gang always target students’ hostel for their operations because students especially females are easy to rob”, the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang.

The CP therefore appealed to members of the public especially hospital and traditional healers to notify the police if anyone with gunshot injury is seen in their area.