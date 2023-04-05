Ogun: Police parade 25 suspected cultists, armed robbers, reads riot act to criminals

The Ogun state police command, Wednesday, paraded 25 persons arrested in related to cultism and armed robbery cases in the state.

Briefing newsmen at the Police Headquarters, Eleweran in Abeokuta, the command spokesperson, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, noted that the arrests were necessitated following the sudden surge in cultism-related clashes in the state, which according to him have left about five persons dead.

Oyeyemi stated that the massive manhunt ordered by the Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, was aimed at bringing to book the perpetrators, as well as ensure the safety of law abiding residents of the state.

“The effort of the various tactical teams assigned for the operation yielded positive results, part of which we are showcasing here today”, he said.

Among those arrested include one notorious cultist, Adebayo Adenuga, who has been on the books of the command’s for some time.

One locally made cut to size single barrel gun, two live cartridges and some assorted charms were recovered from the suspect.

On interrogation, he confessed to be a member of the Eiye cult group in Ijebu-Ode.

Others include, 6 members of a dreaded cult group who have been engaging in supremacy battle around Soyoye area of Abeokuta, the state capita. Members of the group includes, Emmanuel Victor, Ojeka Samuel, Abdullahi Olumide, Isiaka Jimoh, Oluwasegun Gabriel and Rasheed Adisa

Oyeyemi said the success of the police was achieved with the collaboration of the citizens, who timely gives the command good information, adding that the command has resolved not to relent on its effort at making the state peacful to live.

He therefore advised hoodlums to vacate the state, saying that the command would not make the state a safe haven to operate as the command is fully in charge to roll out it’s arsenals to wage war against all would be criminals in the state.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

