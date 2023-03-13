Ogun: Police rescue kidnapped Journalist

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have rescued a journalist, Oduneye Olusegun, who was kidnapped by some gunmen at Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode on March 9, 2023.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known Monday, in a press statement made available to Blueprint in Abeokuta.

The journalist, who was coming from Abeokuta was kidnapped at Mobalufon area in his Toyota Camry car at about 7:50 pm on Thursday.

“The abductors later called his wife through the victim’s phone the following morning and demanded for N30million as ransom

“Upon the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba directed the DPO Obalende divisional headquarters, SP Murphy Salami, whose jurisdiction the incident happened to ensure the safe rescue of the victim.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO mobilised his detectives and embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation of the incident.

“Their efforts paid off when the Toyota Camry of the victim was traced to Idimu area of Lagos, where the kidnappers were hibernating waiting for the ransome.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in a shootout which lasted for about 45 minutes before they abandoned the car and took to their heels after sustaining varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“The victim’s car which was soaked with the kidnappers blood as a result of gunshot injuries was recovered by the Police team.

“Having realised that the game is over, the kidnappers were left with no alternative but to abandon the victim, and he was rescued unhurt”, the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, who commended his men for their gallantry and professional conduct appealed to members of the public especially hospitals and traditional healers to inform the police if anybody with gunshot injury is seen in their area.

The CP also warned criminals to stay clear from the state, as the Command is battle ready to take the fight to their door step.



Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

