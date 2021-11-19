Ogun Police seek residents’ support to end kidnapping, cultism

The Ogun state police command Thursday solicited the support of residents of the state to end incessant kidnappings, cultism and other criminal activities.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, made the appeal during the induction of Asiwaju of Orile Imo, Olakunle Olalekan as the patron of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Ogun state chapter.

In the last three weeks, no fewer than 10 people have been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in Obada Oko area of Abeokuta.

In his reaction to increasing criminal activities in the state, Bankole said the police can only perform their duties if members of the public are willing to support them with credible information, insisting that only effective community policing can guarantee the safety of lives and properties.

The commissioner who was represented by the Area Commander of Adatan divisional headquarters, ACP Uduak Ita, said: “We need the support of the people in fighting crime. We cannot do anything without intelligence from the people.

“We are going to be relying on credible intelligence given to us by members of the public in our policing strategy. This is the only way for us to achieve a safe and secured community, not just within Abeokuta, but the entire Ogun state.

“Ogun police command is community policing compliance. We are ready to serve the people, but for us to do this effectively, we need the support of the people.”

In his acceptance speech, Olalekan called on both the federal and state governments to always support security agencies with equipments in fighting crime.