Ogun reunites 253 rehabilitated destitute, beggars with families

Ogun state government Monday said it has reunited 253 rehabilitated destitute, beggars and vagrant lunatics with their relatives and families.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Funmi Efuwape, stated this at the ongoing 2020 budget assessment session before the members of the House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Efuwape added that the state also reconciled 98 estranged couples and successfully resolved 668 family disputes through the social development area offices in the 20 local government areas of the state.

Efuwape stated that the ministry had continued to promote gender equality through empowerment facilities for socioeconomic development, trained 150 women and youth on four different vocations, including catering and decorations, hairdressing as well as fashion designing amongst others during the 2019/2020 skill acquisition training programmes within the period under review.

She added that the ministry was putting together strategies towards designing a training programme for teachers on Child safeguard and protection policy, with a view to identifying children and pupils going through abuse for proper rehabilitation and protection.

In their various remarks, the lawmakers commended the management of the ministry for its commitment to promoting a peaceful society, enjoining them to do more of community outreach, sensitisation and other link up for those undergoing challenges and other gender based violence for necessary intervention.

They noted that there was need to ensure a more severe punishment for gender based violence offenders.