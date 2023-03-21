Ogun: Review declaration of Abiodun as governor-elect, Lawyers tells INEC 

Lawyers under the aegis of Concerned Indigenes of Ogun state (CIOS) have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review the declaration of Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

The group also issued a 6-day ultimatum to the electoral umpire, saying that Abiodun’s declaration was contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Addressing newsmen in Abeokuta Tuesday, the coordinator of the group, Femi Oniyide, alleged that the election was with violence, manipulations and irregularities, adding that, election results from 100 polling units in 14 local government areas of the state were either cancelled or not held due to violence and BVAS malfunctioning.

He said, “31,000 voters were disenfranchised due to violence, there was ballot box snatching and burning of ballot papers with non use of BVAS.

“The margin between the votes of the APC candidate and the voters disenfranchised through cancellation is so huge and should not have been overlooked by the presiding officer.

“We demand by this open petition, that INEC should within six days from today, the 21st of March, 2023 review the ultra vires declaration and return of Professor Kayode Adebowale, the Returning Officer in the governorship election of Ogun state made on Sunday, the 19th of March, 2023 against the requirements and provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“This brazen act of impunity by the Returning Officer must not be allowed to stay. We must not let the present mantra in our election vocabulary of ‘Go to Court’ become a revolving evil genie that may truncate our hard earned democracy.”

