Ogun schools set to make SSCE results public

The governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, says results of students in secondary schools in the state will henceforth be made public in order to foster healthy competitions. Abiodun said there is a need to restore discipline, excellence and good morals to public schools in the state.

The governor spoke through his Special Adviser on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, at a meeting with All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“In time past, Ogun state public secondary schools have always been our standard model schools that churned out great and successful people that are doing well in their chosen fields.

“Excellence and good discipline were the priority with healthy competitions amongst the schools back then.

“This is what the present administration is working to restore and we believe together we can bring the lost glory of our schools back. “We are going to restore discipline, excellence and good morals to our schools.

“Results of our students will now be made public to foster more efforts and healthy competitions, security in schools will be heightened, school management and standards will take a new shape henceforth.

“With all these successfully put in place, our educational standard is guaranteed”, the governor said.

He described principals as essential partners at repositioning the falling standard of education in the state. He assured them that he will address challenges facing the education sector, which he said include; parental influence, poor hostel management, admission standard, and shortage of teachers. In her remarks, the ANCOPSS President, Olubunmi Womiloju, implored principals to maintain their standard and adhere strictly to the decisions reached at the meeting