Ogun: Secondus in close door meeting with Obasanjo



The embattled Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uche Secondus, is in a close door meeting with former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in his Abeokuta residence, the Ogun State Capital.



Secondus, who arrived the former president’s residence in company of his entourage around 12.19pm went straight into the meeting.

The purpose for the visit of the PDP Chairman is sketchy as at the time of filing this report, but may not be unconnected with the internal wranglings within the ranks of the PDP as the chairman battle to safe his job.



A crack had emerged in the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) two weeks ago, after the resignation of some officials and calls for Secondus’ resignation by some NWC members became more emboldened.



Although, the leaders of the PDP comprising of governors, Board of Trustees(BoT), National Assembly caucus, intervened last week Tuesday to save the opposition party, with the party resolution setting the national convention for October to elect new leadership of the party.