Ogun seeks collaboration with NITP on urban development

The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called for collaboration between the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) and the state, in the area of proper town planning and urban development with the view of espousing good governance and socio-economic development.

Abiodun made the call when he played host to the national president of the NITP and other members of the association who were in the state for the 52nd National Conference and Annual General meeting of the Institute.

The governor, who identified proper town planning and urban development as catalyst for physical and environmental development of any society, stated that his administration was working on modalities to correct what he described as “chaotic and haphazard” building of structures at Mowe and Ibafo towns.

He said the Lagos-Ogun Development Joint Commission was conceptualised and created with the aim of ensuring synergy between the two states in areas of planning, security, economic development among others.

Abiodun stated that his administration changed the name of the Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, to ensure Ogun is not just better planned, but equipped for better and efficient planning.

The governor added that his administration was able to unbundle the erstwhile Urban and Regional Planning Board and replaced it with the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority, the Ogun State Slum Regeneration Authority and the Ogun State Building Production and Management Authority, adding “our administration was also able to put necessary legislation that will back up our restructuring plans.”

He, however, said plans were in top gear to have an Education and Medical Cities along the newly constructed Ijebu-Ode-Epe expressway corridor, adding that the cities would be resilient, modern and clean.

The governor said his administration decided to embark on the construction of the Ijebu-Ode-Epe expressway to look and develop alternative route to evacuate people from Lagos to Ogun and other parts of Nigeria.