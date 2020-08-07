Ogun spends N4.3bn on road construction, rehabilitation in 6 months

The Ogun state government has said it spent N4.325 billion on road construction and rehabilitation across the state in the last six months.

The state commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Adebowale Akinsanya, stated this while defending the ministry’s 2020 budget performance before members of the state House of Assembly at the assembly complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Akinsanya said the roads include: Epe Road (Ijebu Ode-Mojoda), Fajol-Ajegunle/ America Junction Alogi, Oba Erinwole, Sagamu, Molipa/Fesogboye/Ojofa Street in Ijebu-Ode, Osi-Ikola-Navy Command Road, Ota and Panseke-Adigbe Road.

Others are Vespa-Ikorita Meje-Olose Titun Road in Ifo, Araromi/Sokoto Road in Iperu Remo, Oru-Awa-Ilaporu Ibadan Road, grading of Ikoro Otun Lafenwa, palliative works on Ojere/Oba/Lisabi Road and Egbebi road in Abeokuta amongst others.

Akinsanya added that the sum of N142.03m was expended on recurrent, including salaries and other overhead within the period under review.

He also promised that the government would continue to open up the industrialisation and economic frontiers of the state through its infrastructural and other developmental projects.