Ogun: Student arrested for attempted murder of policeman.

A 400-level student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye, has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for making an attempt to kill a policeman on duty along Ijebu Ode- Ibadan road.

The arrests was contained in a press statement made available to Blueprint Thursday, by the command’s spokesperson DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

The suspect, according to the PPRO was seen driving a fully artificially tinted Toyota Camry car with registration number LND 929 GX loaded with some house properties towards Ibadan, in Oyo state and was flagged down for checking since the occupants are not visible from outside.

The statement further reads, “But instead of the driver to stop, he accelerated and intentionally knocked down one Inspector Idowu Moses attached to PMF 71 Awa Ijebu, consequent upon which the said inspector sustained a serious bodily injury and passed out momentarily.

“Having knocked down the policeman, the driver continue his journey towards Ibadan road believing that the policeman is dead.

“The seriously injured policeman was rescued by his other colleagues. He was taken to the hospital for treatment while others started tracing the suspect towards Ibadan road.

“He was eventually arrested at a village close to Ibadan and brought down to Ijebu ode area command”.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the suspect be charged to court as as soon as possible.

He also warned that attacking his men while on duty will not be tolerated, “therefore, members of public should desist from such criminal act.”

