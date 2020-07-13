Ogun students urge probe, sanction of NYCN chair

Students in Ogun state have called on the state Commandant and the Southwest zonal Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to probe and sanction one of its officers, Abduljabaar Ayelagbe, for his involvement in the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

The students under the auspices of the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) and the National Association of Nigerians Students (NANS), made the call at a press conference, addressed by the state chairman of NANS, Comrade Bamgbose Tomiwa Sunday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

They insisted that, as a law enforcement officer, Ayelagbe’s emergence as the chairman of NYCN contravenes the constitution of the council.

“We wonder how a law enforcement officer can act in this capacity without jeopardising the interest of the young people it ought to represent.

“He falsified his age which is a capital offence for lying under oath and we hereby urge the leadership of NSCDC to investigate him and equally sanction him accordingly,” the students stated.

But Ayelagbe in a swift reaction denied the allegations by the students, insisting that he was qualified for the position of the NYCN chairman.

Ayelagbe who spoke to Blueprint on the phone said, “What I know is that I am qualified for the office and this council is a voluntary organisation which is supervising all other voluntary organisations in the state.”