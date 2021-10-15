Ogun SWAN hosts Security Cup football tourney

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ogun state Chapter, has begun preparation for the maiden edition of the Security Cup in the state.

The Security Cup is a football competition proposed to be held among the security agencies in the state.

Speaking about the tournament, during a visit to the Amotekun office, the Chairman, SWAN Ogun state, Hakeem Akintunde, said the essence of the game was to further cement the already existing relationship among the security operatives in the state.

Akintunde, who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Jonathan Adekunle, said the game would sharpen the mental alertness of the security operatives in the state and improve their physical wellbeing.

He said the competition which is scheduled to hold between December 3 and December 10, 2021, was part of activities to commemorate the annual SWAN Week in the state.

Responding, the State Corps Commander, Amotekun, CP David Akinremi (retd.) lauded the sports writers for the initiative and assured that his command would fully participate in the football tourney to improve the mental and physical ability of the corps.

The Amotekun commander stated: “We are interested in sporting activities in catching them young. We want to encourage our officers and any sporting activities that will definitely improve in mental and physical ability of our men.”

Similarly, the Ogun State Commander of So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, expressed readiness of his operatives to participate in the competition.

Ganzallo while receiving SWAN members in his office commended the association for creating a platform for all security operatives to energize their muscle and rub minds.

He noted that the competition would serve as an opportunity to unwind and have fun after stressful activities since the beginning of the year.

Similarly, the State Director, Vehicle Inspection Services (VIO), Mr. Olugboyega Ademehin, said the initiative would bring harmonious relationship among the rank and file of the security architecture in the state.

Receiving the SWAN team in his office, the State commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Kolawole Taiwo, also applauded SWAN for coming up with the initiative.

He said sports promotion should not be left in the hands of government alone and called for stakeholders support to government.