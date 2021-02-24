Ogun: Two ex-convicts arrested for armed robbery

Two ex-convicts, Abiodun Oshoba and Mustapha Sakiru, have been apprehended by men of the Ogun state Police command for robbing one Aminu Illiyasu of his Bajaj Motorcycle with registration number SGM 965 VQ on gun point.

The arrest was contained in a press statement issued by the police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, and made available to Blueprint in Abeokuta.

The suspects, according to Oyeyemi, were arrested following a complaint lodged at Sagamu Police station by the victim who reported that the two suspects boarded his motorcycle as passengers and asked him to take them to Conference Hotel, at G.R.A quarters, Sagamu.

On their way to the place, the suspects brought out a gun and ordered him to stop. They subsequently dispossessed him of the motorcycle and made away with it.

Upon the report, the DPO Sagamu division, CSP Okiki Agunbiade mobilised his men and in-conjunction with members of vigilante group blocked all the exit points of the GRA and commenced stop and search.

Their efforts yielded positive results when the motorcycle was sighted at one of the exit points. On sighting the policemen, the suspect abandoned the bike and took to his heels.

He was chased and apprehended by the policemen. His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice, Mustapha Sakiru.

A locally made pistol with one live cartridge was recovered from them.

