Ogun: Two in police net over gruesome murder of motorcyclist

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the disappearance and gruesome murder of a motorcyclist in Araromi Village via Ilogbo town area of Ogun state.

The suspects, Hammed Ismail, and Osoba Yakubu were said to have dispossessed the victim, Yusuf Buhari of his motorbike, before dumping his corpse in an uncompleted building.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement made available to Blueprint Sunday, stated that the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Sango divisional headquarters by one Buhari Saliu, the father of the deceased.

In his statement, Saliu stated that his 25 years old son, Yusuf Buhari left home with his motorcycle a day before he was found dead in an uncompleted building at Araromi Village via Ilogbo town, and his motorcycle is nowhere to be found.

“Upon the report, the DPO Sango ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru detailed his detectives to the scene where the corpse was evacuated and handed over to the family who insisted on burying him according to their religious belief.

“Determined to unravel the the mystery behind the gruesome murder of the victim, the DPO and his men embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation, and in conjunction with the community vigilante and so safe corps, Ismail Hammed was arrested with the motorcycle of the victim.

“His arrest led to the arrest of his accomplice, Osoba Yakubu.

“They have confessed to commiting the crime and are helping the police in their investigation”, the police statement reads

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.