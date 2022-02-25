Ogun: Wife ‘kills’ husband with hot water

A housewife, Ramota Bello, has been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command over the murder of her husband, Bello Saliu.

The arrest was contained in a press statement made available to Blueprint Thursday, by the police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta.

The incident according to the report lodged at Lafenwa divisional headquarters, Abeokuta by a brother to the deceased happened on the 12th of February 2022, when the suspect who was having a minor disagreement with her husband boiled a pot of water and poured it on her husband who was then sleeping, thereby caused him a grievous bodily harm.

“The victim was quickly rushed to hospital for treatment, but gave up the ghost on the 13th of February 2022 while receiving treatment.

“The suspect having realized the gravity of the crime, took to flight since then. The case was not initially reported to the police until 21st of February 2022, when the suspect was sighted in her hideout.

“Upon the report, the Dpo Lafenwa division, CSP Kayode Shadrach, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.