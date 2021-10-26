Ogun: Woman arrested for inflicting bodily harm on neighbour’s son

Operatives of Ogun state police command have arrested one Shade Adelowo for using razor blades to inflict serious injuries all over the body of one Kehinde Ojo, an 11- year- old boy over an allegation of stealing.

The police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement made available to Blueprint stated that the victim, who is a neighbor’s son was accused of stealing N3,000 from the suspect purse.

Oyeyemi added that the suspect, a mother of two who resides at Giwa Oke Aro area of Agbado, was arrested following a report lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the victim’s mother, who reported that the suspect accused her son of stealing, consequent upon which she used razor blade to inflict serious injuries all over his body.

The statement further reads, “Upon the report, the DPO, Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, she claimed that the victim who used to stay with her whenever his mother is not around stole N3000 from her purse, and that she didn’t know what come over her that made her to inflict such grievous injuries on the boy. She further claimed that she has been taken care of the boy and his twin brother for quiet some time now, and that what happened on that fateful day is devil’s handwork.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the mother of the victim has been abandoned by her husband who left her with three children and vanished to thin air.

“The woman has been engaging in menial job to take care of the three children, and whenever she is going out for work, she will take the children to the suspect who happened to be her neighbor. She stated further that it was a thing of surprise for her when she saw what the suspect did to her son, because she has been very good to her in the past.

“The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment and he is responding to treatment”.