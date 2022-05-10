Ogun Women Run holds June 4 with 1000 runners





The first edition of the Ogun Women Run will take place in the Ogun State capital, Abeokuta on June 4, 2022, with 1000 participants running 5 kilometres.





The Chief Executive Officer, Brussel Sports Management, the organisers of the Run, Mr. Seyi Johnson, said Tuesday at the MKO Abiola Stadium Conference Centre, Abeokuta, that, the Ogun Women Run is aimed at empowering the women in Ogun State across board not leaving out anyone, ensuring healthy living for women in the state. Give women in the state a voice against any form of oppression and abuse.”





“Market women, women from the corporate world and students ages 18 years to 60 years are eligible to participate. He Added that, women who are above 60 years old can only participate in the ‘Walk event’ over five kilometres, which is an integral part of the Ogun Women Run.





Seyi Johnson, noted that, the elite women athletes participants in Ogun State have been registering for the Run through the official website www.brusselsportsltd.com, while others runners have been registering physically at the All Stars office of the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, after obtaining forms.





The Brussel Sports Management, stressed that, the organisers has attached a health indemnity form that should be completed and submitted by each participant, on the fitness of the runners to ascertain the fitness of all runners before they are okayed to participate.





Johnson added: “There a is a total cash prize of N1 million for winners. With the champion going home with N500,000, first runners up N300,000 and second runners up N200,000. Nothing that the sponsors of the Ogun Women Run, include: Access Bank Plc, Bet9ja, Brussel Sports Management, 7-Up Plc, Aquafina, 2Sure, FiNerge, NSML, and the Ogun State Government.

