Ogunjimi hails Dare for youth development



National president of Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi has commended and praised the honourable minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare for his developmental and strategic programs that his office has rolled out for the benefit of hardworking Nigerian youths.



Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi who was speaking on the latest program “Youth Investment Fund” that was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. Abayomi described the newly established Nigerian Youth Investment as what is needed at this time to encourage millions of Nigerian youths who seems to have lost faith in Nigeria.



He praised Honorable Minister for being there for the youths and rolling out programs that will make the youths gainfully engaged.

