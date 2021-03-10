Ogunjimi: SWAN FCT thanks Nimrod, Orbih, Siasia, Anibeze, sports writers, others for cash donations

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter has expressed gratitude to philanthropic sports stakeholders who made cash donation to the family of late Olusegun Ogunjimi.

SWAN FCT Chairman, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka, who spoke when he led a delegation to hand over monies contributed so far in support of Ogunjimi’s wife and only son at their residence in Mararaba, a close Abuja suburb, said the kind deposition of teaming sports writers in the nation’s capital and some notable sports administrators was highly commendable.

“I’m very much elated with the support from both sports writers and administrators who deemed it fit to support Ogunjimi’s family in one way or the other, particularly with cash after the demise of our brother and colleague, Segun.

“Contribution is ongoing for anyone who still wants to make his or her donation,” he said.

Comrade Chidoka however, enjoined Ogunjimi’s family, particularly his wife and son to continuously take solace in the Lord over their departed father.

The chairman told them, “I urge you not to lose faith in God, knowing that he is the Alpha and Omega that cares for the widows and the fatherless.

“SWAN will always keep in touch to know how you are faring because late Segun left an indelible mark in the association.”

Chidoka later presented the family with a cash of N350, 000 being donations received from colleagues, friends and well wishers.

President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engr Musa Nimrod, his Badminton counterpart, Mr Francis Orbih, former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia, a football enthusiast/staff of Nigeria Immigration Service Robert Akpenpuun and former Special Assistant to Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mrs Nneka Ikem Anibeze were among those who made personal donations.

Ogunjimi who worked with the Nation and Sporting Life Newspapers died on February 10, and was buried on March 6, 2021.

Share this: Print

No tags for this post.