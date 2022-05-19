Ohafia/Arochukwu constituency: Reps aspirant, Mary Ikoku, receives massive support, woos delegates ahead APC primary

House of Representatives leading aspirant Chief Mrs Mary Ikoku, is currently wooing delegates in Ohafia/Arochukwu federal constituency of Abia state ahead of scheduled All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election.

This is as the frontline human rights advocate and development expert had passed the screening process of the ruling party and was certified fit and ready for contest.

Ikoku whose aspiration has already received a big boost with wide acceptance within her constituency told newsmen that she has remained focused in her determination to deliver good representation for her people if elected.

She had made her declaration at Ohafia, where she interfaced with the leadership of her party, in the local government area.

Addressing the party leadership, Chief Mrs Ikoku stated that her driving force to run for elections is the hunger to bring needed development to the Constituency.

She said, “When you look at what our people are going through, it brings tears to the eyes. For instance, the only road that connects these two brothers has become a reproach, standing as a division to us. It has degenerated from a road to a meter path that commuters are scared of plying. We will ensure that this road is fixed.

“I came all the way from Uyo airport and it was a freeway all through Akwa Ibom, but once we entered Abia state, we were greeted by bad roads. Why must our state be replete with bad roads?

“As your representative, your constituency projects will get to you. Our people in Ohafia and Arochukwu local governments will all bountifully benefit from the Constituency Projects.

“Regarding our youth, you have to squarely address the problem of unemployment facing our youth before you start blaming them for what they are not doing well. We intend to launch IT hubs in this constituency.”

She also listed other key areas she intends to focus on to include the implementation of the ‘E3’ – Education, Employment and Empowerment; sports, entertainment and culture as a vehicle to create jobs and recreations for the youth; and the rehabilitation of dilapidated social and physical structures as well as institutions in the 2 LGAs.

Others include creating a credible atmosphere – the Arochukwu Ohafia Safety Net ; a social welfare scheme designed to cater for the aged, widows and the poor. It will be an innovative welfare scheme designed to provide succour to these category of people to address the challenges of the harsh living conditions.

Responding, the APC chairman of Ohafia LGA said they were happy to receive a woman in their midst who has the vision to lead and represent the people.

He argued that women in their caring nature, were better managers.

He also pledged that his local government area will support the candidacy of Mary Ikoku.

Adding his voice, Mr. Ude Nwokocha, Chairman Amaeke ward said, “We have listened to you and we believe you and our people would troop out to cast their votes for a female representative for the first time, since, according to him, the men have failed to make the desired impact.”

Also present at the meeting were: the 27 LG executives including the party secretary, Woman Leader, Youth Leader, Chairmen and Secretaries of the 11 wards in the LGA.

