Ohanaeze condemns Wike’s comments on Umahi’s removal

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has condemned the comments of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, over the part he played, in the Abuja High Court judgment against Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, describing it as worrisome.

Governor Wike was reported as saying that he was instrumental to the judgment by the Abuja High Court which sacked Governor Umahi, his deputy and four Ebonyi lawmakers who defected from the PDP to join APC.

But Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Sunday urged Governor Wike to curtail his utterances and be careful with his choice of words when commenting on all national issues, noting that his comments may wreck his political career and bring it to a disastrous end.

A statement signed by the Secretary-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and made available to Blueprint on Sunday said, “we condemned the trendy video of Governor Wike’s comments of being instrumental in the Abuja High Court judgements that sacked Ebonyi Governor, Deputy Governor, and House of Assembly members.

“Our suspicion was reinforced by the open standpoint of Governor Wike in Ebonyi leadership crisis, this is a confirmation that there is a grand plot to destabilize Southeast, but unfortunately coming from a man who denied his identity as an Igbo. We marveled at how anyone could manipulate the judiciary towards getting a favourable verdict just to score cheap political goals and popularity. Any governor who is instrumental to displacing a fellow governor will be assessed by Nigerians at the end of 2023.

“How can anyone derive happiness from other people’s agonies and tragedies? The massacres of Igbos in Obigbo (Oyibo) in Rivers state are still fresh in our minds and we call on sponsors of the grand scheme and conspiracy to remove the Ebonyi Governor, to withdraw as such remains a subversive and provocative invasion aimed at distracting the Southeast from the 2023 presidential election.

“We are reviewing the legal implications and we are aware of the fact that Appeal and Supreme Courts will weigh the Abuja High Court judgment against Umahi. But for now, how long will any governor continue to use locals to quarrel the governors of Ebonyi and Edo states? How long will Wike realize that he should be a shining light of PDP and Niger Delta rather than picking up fights on all fronts?

“Ndigbo will forgive the sponsors of Umahi’s sack if they retreat and asks forgiveness from Umahi, but disastrous consequences await them if they continue in these futile expeditions.”