Ohanaeze congratulates Archbishop Chukwuma at 68

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has joined numerous Anglican Church faithful and well-wishers to congratulate His Grace Most Reverend Dr. Emmanuel O. Chukwuma, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and the Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion as he attains the age of 68.

According to a release from the organisation signed by the national publicity secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnua, Ohanaeze Ndigbo noted with immense satisfaction the zeal, steadfastness and commitment Archbishop Chukwuma has often shown in everything Igbo.

“His contributions in the Imeobi Ohanaeze and various Ohaneze special committees are legendary. Of special admiration is his exceptional application of the ecclesiastical moral authority in reconciling the diverse Igbo interest groups.

“The exemplary roles of Archbishop Chukwuma in Ohanaeze reminds us the pre-eminence of Anioma personages such as Chief Denis Osadebey, Col. Joe Achuzia and Ambassador Ralph Uwechue, all of blessed memories; and His Royal Majesty, Professor Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba, among others

Ohanaeze has followed with keen interest and utmost delight the footprints of Archbishop Chukwuma as the Chaplain to the former Archbishop of Nigeria, Most Rev. T. O. Olufisoye; First Bishop of the Missionary Diocese of Bauchi and the Bishop of Enugu before his elevation as the Archbishop of the Enugu Ecclesiastical Province.

“As a charismatic change agent, Chukwuma has built Cathedrals, Bishop Courts, created dioceses, planted churches, specialist hospitals, higher institutions, secondary and primary schools, etc. Above all, he attends to the needy and the vulnerable with priestly mien. He is an Igbo quintessence.

Perhaps, the most admired of the sterling qualities in the Archbishop is the courage with which he speaks truth to power.

“The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor wishes the Archbishop many more years in good health,” Ogbonnia stated.