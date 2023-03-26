Ohanaeze denies calling Yoruba political rascals

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has debunked a report making the rounds that the chairman of its Council of Elders, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, referred to the Yoruba as political rascals.

In a statement issued by Ohanaeze‘s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, Sunday, the group said the report was as a result of a misinterpretation of a statement made by Iwuanyanwu at an event Saturday.

Ogbonnia said the purported news was the “typical falsehood fabricated by social media entrepreneurs, decorated with wings, expanded with venoms, injected with ethnic nuances and propelled to fly to various corners, fronts and heights in order to create inter-ethnic mistrust between the age-long partners in social, cultural, religious and economic development of Nigeria.

“Speaking in Awka, Anambra state Saturday at the event to mark the one year in office of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, Chief Iwuanyanwu drew the attention of the audience and the general public to the fact that Ndigbo and Yoruba people are neither quarrelling nor fighting, implying that the Yoruba are friendly group of people,” the Igbo group spokesman said.

At the event, Iwuanyanwu said: ‘I want to tell those in Lagos to realise that there is no war between us and the Yoruba.

“This has mischievously been twisted to imply that Yoruba people are political rascals and that we will fight them. It is from the insidious minds that wish to create rift between the Igbo and the Yoruba ethnics,” Ogbonnia said.

“At any time in history, there is often a tug of war between two major groups; mostly the good people with conscience on one hand and the devious insidious minds on the other. However the moral force of the godly will always countervail the unconscionable.

“This helps to keep the world in an ontological equilibrium. So, as much as some mischief makers will twist the speech by Iwuanyanwu, the truth remains that Ahaejiagamba hold the Yoruba in a very high esteem and he used the Awka event to express it,” the statement reads.

