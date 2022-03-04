Ohanaeze felicitates with Obasanjo at 85

The apex Igbo cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has joined millions of Nigerians to felicitate with the former president Olusegun Obasanjo who turned 85 March 5, 2022.

Ohanaeze described Obasanjo as “a leader who looked for eggheads anywhere they were in Nigeria to make an impact in his government to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.”

According to the congratulatory message signed by the organisation’s national publicity secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, “Obasanjo is a man that can speak out when he perceives things going wrong in the country without minding whose ox is gored.”

It read in part, “The Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide is delighted to join the numerous admirers of His Excellency, Chief 0lusegun Obasanjo, PhD, GCFR, in felicitation as he turns 85 on March 5, 2022.

“Obasanjo has made immense contributions to the socio-political development of Nigeria in particular and the entire Africa in general. It is by a rare providence that he served twice as the Nigerian Head of State; as a military officer from February 1976 to October 1979 and as a democratically elected President from May 1999 to May 2003. In both instances, there were several milestones that generations yet unborn will continue to savour.

“There is no gainsaying it takes an extra-ordinary insightful leader to identify innovative personalities that are necessary for sustainable national development; and there lays the critical choice between wealth and poverty; progress or regress; virtuous or vicious circle-a path to either enviable inclusive political institutions or the avoidable extractive political dynamic.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo expresses immense gratitude to Obasanjo for standing on the path of justice, equity and fair play in favour of an Igbo for the president of Nigeria come 2023. Evidently, Baba sees beyond 2023. This is a rare statesmanship which is in short supply in most parts of the Third World. These and more account for the global demand for the Obasanjo services even at his old age.”