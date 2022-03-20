Ohanaeze hails Ugwuanyi @ 58





The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Sunday, joined millions of Nigerians to felicitate with the governor of Enugu state, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as he attained the age of 58.

The apex Igbo cultural organisation, in their congratulatory message sent by the national publicity secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, described Ugwanyi as a man of peace and pragmatic leader.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide joins the numerous admirers to felicitate with our illustrious son, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Lawrence Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu state as he attains 58 years on Sunday March 20, 2022.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo has followed the life trajectory of Ugwuanyi with keen interest and admiration. Both at the St Theresa’s College Nsukka and the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, Ugwuanyi had shown profound signs of greatness.

“In the Insurance industry, he attained the topmost echelon. At the Nigerian National Assembly, he warmed the hearts of his constituents and garnered sufficient goodwill that propelled him to the Lion Building, Enugu.

“Ugwuanyi has since his assumption of Office as a Governor carved a niche for himself as a man of peace. He is a Christian of New Testament dispositions; compassionate, allergic to delusion and megalomania. Perhaps, due to his modest background, Ugwuanyi exudes disarming humility, empathy, charity and benevolence.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo notes with immense admiration that as the 2023 general election gains momentum, Enugu State stands out among the other states in Nigeria, in terms of very delicate management of persons of diverse political and ideological persuasions.

“The Ugwuanyi open sesame enables all the major political gladiators of Enugu State to relate harmoniously and exchange views under one umbrella. This is an unprecedented Enugu phenomenon; a unique and amazing dimension in political geometry where two or more parallel lines meet.”