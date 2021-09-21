Ohanaeze Ndigbo refutes Uzodinma’s stance on 2023 Igbo presidency

A faction of Ohaneze Ndigbo Monday refutes the stance of governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state on 2023 Igbo presidency.

The group, Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide noted that the governor was never authorized by Imo people or Ndigbo to speak for them.

A statement signed and made available to media by the President General of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, he said they renounced Uzodinma’s stance.

The statement reads, ” Ndigbo had never under any fora, mandated Governor Hope Uzodinma to speak on behalf of Southeast regards to 2023 Presidency, ” Uzodinma’s standpoints on 2023 Igbo Presidency is his myopic and personal views not that of Ndi-Imo or Ndigbo at large, he should be ignored, as he is suffering from verbal diarrhea and lacks the locus standi to speak on behalf of the collective bargaining and aspirations of IGBO”.

“it’s either Governor Uzodinma is overwhelmed by the ignoramuses sold to him by Igbo detractors with future APC Presidential ticket in 2027, or he has cleverly outlined ideas for the mandatory political retirements of his colleague southeast Governors whose tenures end by 2023, with his declaration on the death of Igbo Presidency in 2023, he cunningly changed positions of 2023 Igbo Presidency goalposts to 2027, when he hoped to be ready for his Presidential ambition.

“Our suspicions have been reinforced by the desperate activities and occurrences to exclude Imo state from being part of the southern Governors resolutions especially on VAT, Southern Presidency and the signing of anti-grazing laws, his fruitless efforts to hijack the apex Igbo group(Ohanaeze) to do the bidding of the Abuja cartel are part of his plans to silence any opposition against the wishes of his political godfathers, and Ndigbo is bewildered and rhetorically asked: ” Can anything good come out of Governor Hope Uzodinma that will make Ndigbo happy except for sounds of fury, deaths, and misery of hopelessness that had encircled Imo state.”

“We are foreseeing hazards ahead if Governor Uzodinma’s continuous pursuit of the” fifth columnist agendas” is not stopped, we are still praying for the good personality of Uzodinma to be resurrected once again, as we suspect that his political Emperors are hypnotizing and obliterating his future like how Chief Femi Fani Kayode destroyed and masterminded the fall of Nnamdi Kanu”.