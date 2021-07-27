Ohanaeze queries Kanu’s non appearance in court

The apex Igbo cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said it will find out why the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was not produced in court on Monday.

Ohanaeze said it is worried that Kanu who was hurriedly arraigned after his re arrest was not brought to court hoping that nothing untoward happened to him.

The national publicity secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, in a telephone conversation with Blueprint, said Ohanaeze would consult with the delegation sent to Abuja to monitor the court proceeding to report to them why the IPOB strong man was not in court.

“We are worried that he did not appear in court. We want to believe that he is healthy and that nothing will happen to him.

“We shall consult with the delegation we sent to Abuja to monitor the trial to know why he was not produced in court.

“Let them ensure that what is done in his trial is done with best global practices,” Ogbonnia said.