Ohanaeze rejects IPOB’s call to recite Biafran anthem in public schools

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Tuesday said rejected the call by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to begin recitation of Biafra anthem in public schools.

The Igbo group warned that such order could impose great danger on the South-east, especially now that the region is seeking to become president of the country in 2023.

A statement issued by the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Okechukwu Isiguzoro said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has cautioned against the dangers associated with the vocalisation of Biafra anthems in all public schools in the Southeast as it will attract the attention of Federal Government to rescind on the request of Igbo leaders to release the Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu, as the Federal Government might unleash her odious bitterness on the Southeast.

“It’s destructive route to the campaign for the Igbo Presidency in 2023, and dimensional lunacy capable of fertilizing the basis for possible military raids on all public schools in southeastern Nigeria with the ongoing ‘Operation Golden Dawn’.

” We are saddled with the obligation to speak the truth to IPOB and others at all times, especially to prevent projects that will endanger the lives of Igbos by both internal and external organizations, reciting of Biafra anthem in public schools is now prohibited, forbidden and proscribed, as Southeast is still an integral part of Nigeria.

“We cannot afford to mislead, misinform and discombobulate our pupils into trending into a path that will attract grave consequences for Ndigbo, reciting the Biafra anthems in public schools is an invitation for the military invasion in the southeast.

“Ndigbo should flout such despicable orders of absurdity, as it will be the rationale for future deployment of military Tucson fighter jets to southeastern Nigeria.”

Related

No tags for this post.