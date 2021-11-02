Ohanaeze sues FG over attack on Justice Odili

Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has condemned in strong terms the invasion of the privacy of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court by security agents.

The Apex Igbo cultural organisation described the invasion as a “foul miasma,” a mockery of democracy, rule of law and therefore called on the federal government to offer unreserved apology to the learned judge for such bestial and ignoble treatment.

Ohanaeze, in a statement Monday issued by the national publicity secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said such siege does not tell good on the image of the country and the independence of the judiciary as an important arm of government.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide joins millions of Nigerians in condemning the invasion of the privacy of Justice Mary Odili, Justice of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are pained that Nigeria is in the news, most of the time, for the wrong reasons. It is ethically reprehensible and globally unacceptable for the executive to invade the home of a senior member of the judicial arm of the government, in this case, a Supreme Court Judge.

“It is simply a mockery on democracy and a foul miasma on the image of Nigeria. The siege on her home is an assault on several institutions; womanhood, judiciary, democracy, Rule of Law, civil society and indeed all facets of humanity.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Ambassador Professor Obiozor advises the relevant authorities that part of the roles of any person recruited by the government for any position whatsoever includes the protection of the image of the chief executive at all times.

“It is regrettable that officers in federal government often over reach themselves thereby lending the presidency and indeed Nigeria a bad name in the comity of nations.”