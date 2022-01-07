Ohanaeze to Buhari: Show mercy to IPOB leader Kanu

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Prof George Obiozor has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to show mercy to Indigenous people of biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

According to Obiozor, the President can stop the case; for instance, through a nolle prosequi (the process of terminating a case before judgement).

The president-general made the call Friday when he featured on an Arise TV programme.

Recall that President Buhari had said he would let Kanu’s treasonable felony trial runs its course.

However, Obiozor said the President had the power to end the case if he wanted to.

He said: “The president said that the matter is in the court and you cannot fault it. There is division of labour at the federal level where judiciary is independent. So, he is technically right in thinking that the case is already on.

“We are asking for something different from the judiciary and we are asking for him to consider his prerogative of mercy, which is his own prerogative. Also, the idea of treating him with mercy as a son and a citizen to be considerate and compassionate is possible.

“We are not talking about the judiciary. If he is taking the judiciary route then he is taking the right route logically, but then away from what we are talking.

“We are appealing for mercy and some form of amnesty.”

Obiozor stressed that that “IPOB does not speak for Ndigbo,” and reproached Northerners who encouraged their youth to make inciting comments.

“Take it from me and it is the right statement: IPOB doesn’t speak for Igbo and that is the truth.

“To be very candid with you, the IPOB anger is an accumulated anger based on perceived or real injustice against Ndigbo for so long. We understand their anger and the anger of many youths across the country.

“However, the truth of the matter is that they are not mandated to speak for Ndigbo.

“The Northern groups that are making the statements are unfortunate because we don’t respond when their youths in their youthful exuberance make certain comments like they did before that all Igbo must leave the North.”

