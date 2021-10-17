Ohanaeze working to ensure Kanu’s freedom – Onwuasonya



The new leader of Ohanaeze Youths, Jones Onwuasanya, has said that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is doing everything possible to ensure that the detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu regained his freedom.

According to Onwuasonya in a statement made available to newsmen Sunday, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Ambassador George Obiozor is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the freedom fighter breathes air of freedom once again.

He disclosed that for this reason, Ohanaeze constituted a formidable delegation led by former governor.Chukwuemeka Ezife of Anambra state to monitor the trial to ensure that Kanu is brought for trial accordingly without prejudice.

Onwuasanya, however, pointed out that there were fears in some quarters that Kanu may not be brought to court for trial, but pointed out that Ohanaeze would do something and would not allow things to lie low.



“While these fears are not completely out of order, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Professor George Obiozor is leaving no stone unturned in its engagements with the FG and security agents to ensure that the IPOB leader is not only brought to Court on the next adjourned date but also prevailing on the FG to ensure that the trial is open, fair and expedited.

“A powerful delegation of Igbo leaders and legal eggheads has already been empanelled by the Ohanaeze leadership to monitor the trial and ensure that the fundamental human rights of the IPOB leader is not trampled upon. The delegation led by a former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike) is also to provide regular updates to the Ohanaeze leadership on their observations and advices towards ensuring the best legal representation to him.

“Beyond these obvious steps undertaken by the Obiozor led Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, some behind the scenes negotiations are ongoing to facilitate a political resolution to the impasse. These steps are not things that will be divulged in public, but supporters of the IPOB founder can be rest assured that these steps are being followed up with every sense of seriousness and sincerity and there are good chances they could succeed.



“As a respected diplomat and scholar Professor George Obiozor is bringing his many years of cognate experience in complex diplomatic negotiations to bear in trying to convince the FG that Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms can bring a win-win result to all concerned. Obiozor is also exploiting his long-standing goodwill in the corridors of power within and outside Nigeria to ensure success in this undertaking,” the Ohanaeze youth leader assured.