Ohaneze advocates regional autonomy

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide Monday said the best solution to Biafra agitations is by creating regional autonomy.

The group in a statement signed and made available to Blueprint by its secretary general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, urged federal the government to provide a platform for genuine dialogue with neutral Igbo leaders.

The statement reads in part: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has advised the federal government that the best political solutions for the Biafra agitation in the Southeast was to provide platforms for genuine dialogue, and initiate the process to interface with neutral Igbo leaders by strictly prohibiting Igbo politicians from the dialogue because they are part of the problems in the southeast.

“We are aware of the international pressures on the federal government presently and why FG should not miss the opportunity to seek for genuine dialogue with neutral Igbo patriots and elder statesmen, who will genuinely communicate the plights of Igbo without the usual manipulative infusions of Southeast politicians”.

“The international pressures on the federal government in respect to the extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu after the Kenyan government confirmed that there were no official extradition proceedings of Kanu before he was sent to Nigeria, These international pressures have opened up extraordinary circumstances that must be explored by both the federal government and non-political Igbo leaders.

” The first step expected from the federal government is to set in motion mechanism for peaceful dialogue with Igbo religious leaders, Igbo traditional rulers and selected few elder statesmen like Pa Mbazulike Amaechi, Elder KUK Kalu and others, as it is obvious that the fedral government can’t shy away from peace talks with Igbo before the next court appearance of Nnamdi Kanu on 19th January, 2022 with the exclusion of Igbo governors, Igbo National Assembly members, Igbo Federal Executive Council members, Igbo APC and PDP members members in attendance .

“The federal government should expedite actions that will lead to additional state creation for the southeast and granting of full autonomy of the federating units of all the regions in the country.