Ohaneze congratulates Atiku, gives ex-VP conditions for support

The Youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Monday congratulated the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar on his emergence at the party’s primary.

The former Vice President on Sunday defeated 11 other aspirants to pick the party’s ticket.

He will challenge incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in next year’s general election.

Reacting to the victory of the former Vice President, Ohaneze Youth Council Worldwide led by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro said Atiku is the right man for the job.

The group, however, insist that only a running mate from South East will be a suitable pair for PDP to win 2019 Presidential election.

“Majority of Igbo believes in Restructuring and majority of Igbo Youths wants Referendum because of the economic hardship in the country, we believe that Atiku whose campaign of restructuring will win the hearts of Nigerians and possible pair of running mate from South East Will quell the quest of referendum by agitators and Igbo Youths”

“We insists that any betrayal of denying Ndigbo the Vice Presidential slot of PDP will make Ndigbo dump PDP in the Presidential election, but will vote PDP in the Gubernatorial elections in Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu”

The group further said that the zone ‘has better personalities like Peter Obi, Ngozi Okonjo Iwuala, Sen Dr Ike Ekweremadu and Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe who are fit for the Vice Presidential job’

The group warned that it will work against the PDP by mobilising youths in the zone to vote for another party of Mr Atiku fails to pick his running late from the South East.

