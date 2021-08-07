Ohaneze demands release of Nnamdi kanu, wants Ndigbo to ignore IPOB sit-at-home order

A faction of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, has called on the federal government to release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Igbo apex socio-cultural group said his release would avert possible breakdown of laws in the country.

In a statement signed and made available to Blueprint in Abakaliki, by the secretary-general of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, he called on Igbo people to ignore the sit-at-home order by IPOB.

He further advised IPOB to have a rethink on their approach as according to him, the order would bring more hardship on the people.

The statement reads, “Ohanaeze demands the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, urge Igbos to ignore sit-at-home over economic calamities.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had demanded that the Federal Government should release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra to avert possible breakdown of law and order across the country, as the continuous incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu will attract grave consequences on Nigeria and the Nigerian government.

“The sit-at-home declaration aimed at pressurising the Nigerian authorities to release Nnamdi Kanu will destroy the backstage activities, efforts of Igbo leaders and politicians to use diplomatic means to get him released.

“There is hunger and hardship in southeastern Nigeria, from sad experiences of past sit at homes, there were economic losses, destruction of properties, and hike in prices of food and essential materials across southeastern Nigeria, Igbo painstakingly endured untold hardship and this must not continue.

“Igbo should circumvent the hardships associated with sit-at-home and ignore it and go to their normal businesses on Monday.

“IPOB should review their stance and unveil more strategic planning with Southern Nigerian Governors and Legislators to press for Nnamdi Kanu without hurting or subjecting the people to sorrow, affliction and despair,” the statement reads.