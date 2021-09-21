Embrace unity, restructuring, Ohaneze tells NEF

A faction of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Monday, advised the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to shun activities capable of destroying the unity of Nigeria.

The group in a statement signed and made available to Blueprint called on the North to allow rotation of Presidency come 2023.

The statement reads, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cautioned the leadership of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to desist from the pursuit of abnormalities capable of sinking the unity of the country on the altar of ethnicity and nepotism but place the survival and restructuring of the country above all other considerations.

“The North should allow the rotational presidency to scale through in 2023 as attempts to thwart it will bring huge catastrophic blunders on Nigerians that will lead to disintegration of the country, as it’s obvious that the North can not afford to offer remedies and antidotes to the myriad of problems destroying the region, especially, Poverty, Boko Haram insurgency, terrorism, and banditry which was the self-made Northern political weapons designed for capturing the 2015 Presidency.

“It’s obvious that choice of the North is hauntingly put the nation backwards and in disaster.

“President Buhari’s Presidency had failed the North but favors southwestern Nigeria in projects and empowerment of southwest politicians, ” the southwest felt marginalized in Jonathan’s Presidency in appointments and political positions, they cunningly and craftily used General Muhammadu Buhari to change the status quo in the power equation in 2015 and strategically occupied sensitive positions that had today translate into landmark projects for the Yorubas, while the North is empty and stranded in insecurity challenges and poverty”.

“Only a Southern Presidency from the Igbo Bloc will care for the North and redeem her of maladies and poverty ravaging the region perpetually, the North since 1960 are traditional allies of the East, with the presence of Igbo in every nook and cranny in all communities and towns of 19 Northern states.

“Igbos will resuscitate and revamp the dwindling fortunes of the North, if ascended the Presidency by 2023.”