Oil and gas export sales up to $416m in June

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has put its total crude oil and gas export sales at $416.07 million in June, 2018 representing a 35.78 per cent increase over the month of May.

The NNPC June 2018 Financial and Operations Reports for the month of June released on Wednesday showed that crude oil export sales contributed $274.95 million which translates to 66.08 per cent of the dollar transactions compared with $244.72 million contribution in the previous month.

The export Gas sales for the month amounted to $141.12million, the report said.

The report which is the 35th edition of the monthly Financial and Operations Report of the state run oil corporation also revealed that it undertook the repairs of raptured gas pipeline which supplies gas to most thermal electricity generating plants in the country.

In all, a total of 744 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) was delivered to the gas fired power plants in the month of June 2018 to generate an average power of about 2,970MW compared with the May 2018, where an average of 742mmscfd was supplied to generate 2,940MW.

A total of 211.51billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month of June 2018, translating to an average daily production of 7,056.22mmscfd.

For the period between June 2017 and June 2018, a total of 3,080.90 bcf of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,826.41mmscfd.

During the period under review, Production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) contributed about 69.35 per cent, 21.77 per cent and 8.88 per cent respectively, to the total national gas production.

Out of the 209.55bcf of gas supplied in June 2018, a total of 113.08bcf of gas was commercialized, comprising of 36.23bcf and 76.85bcf for the domestic and export market respectively.

This translates to a total supply of 1,207.74mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 2,561.70 mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month, implying that 53.96 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 46.04 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

The gas flare rate was 10.33 per cent for the month under review, that is, 721.83mmscfd, compared with the average gas flare rate of 10.4per cent, that is, 813.37mmscfd for June 2017 to June 2018.

In the downstream sub-sector, 1,194.93million litres of petrol were supplied into the country through the Direct-Sale-Direct-Purchase (DSDP) arrangements as against the 1,096.45million litres of petrol supplied in May 2018.

The petroleum products (petrol, diesel & kerosene) production by the domestic refineries in June 2018 amounted to 205.73million litres compared to 161.91million litres in May 2018.