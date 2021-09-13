Oil bunkering: EFCC arrests 27 in Rivers

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives of the Port Harcourt zonal command have arrested 27 suspects for illegal oil bunkering.

A statement by the commission’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, Monday, said the suspects were arrested at the weekend in Ahoada local government area in Rivers state.

The statement named the suspects as Mohammad Bello, Abubarkar Umar, Abdulkarim Ibrahim, Mohammad Bashimu, Bello Mohammad, Abdullahi Murtala, Paul Paparoman, Abdullahi Ibrahim, Usman Abdulahi; Illiyasu Ibrahim and Idris Dahiru.

Others are: Hussaini Yaiu, Bala Audu, Ibrahim Muhammad, Auwal Abdulsalam, Laminu Yusuf, Suleiman Abubarkar, Abdulahi Musa, Mamuda Abdulahi, Edima Samuel Gospel, Nural Abdulahi, Dauda Adamu, Adamu Ibrahim, Ali Abah, Sabiu Sani, Azumi Blaik and Keshim Ordu.

They were reportedly arrested in a random raid conducted by the EFCC following intelligence on their alleged illegal oil bunkering activities.

“In the course of the arrest, large quantities of products suspected to be illegally- refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were found with them.

“Twenty (20) jerry cans and 25 litres of the products, stored in drums and tanks, ready for onward transportation to various locations, were intercepted. The suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” the statement reads.