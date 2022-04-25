Oil bunkering explosion: Casualty figure rises to 110 – NEMA

The casualty figure in last Friday night’s oil bunkering explosion at Abaeze in Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state has officially risen to 110.

This was disclosed to newsmen on Monday by the acting Head of Imo/Abia Operations Office, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ifeanyi Nnaji.

He said more dead bodies were recovered in Orashi River, near the scene of the incident on Sunday, while some died at various hospitals to increase the total casualty figure.

As at the time of filing this report, emergency workers led by Nnaji were still on ground carrying out rescue operations and evacuating dead bodies, and efforts were being made to carry out mass burial of the corpses.

Nnaji later appealed to the government to create an enabling environment for genuine business to flourish within the oil producing communities in the state to discourage youth from engaging in ilegal activities.

He also appealed to oil companies operating in the area to assist the government in job creation.

