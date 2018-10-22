Oil bunkering: NSCDC boss vows to deal with erring commandants

Following a barrage of unsatisfactory report about some officials of
the Corps, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu
has vowed to deal with any Commandant fingered in any illegal
activity.
He made this known while meeting with Commandants of the South-South
states comprising of Rivers, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom and Cross
River summoned over allegations of aiding and abetting acts of
vandalism and illegal bunkering in the South-South region.
In a statement signed in Abuja yesterday by the corps spokesman, Okeh
Emmanuel, the CG Abdullahi who immediately set up a monitoring team
from the headquarters to thoroughly investigate, effectively supervise
and monitor activities of the state Commands, warned that anyone found
culpable will incur his wrath and that he will not hesitate to deal
decisively with such erring Commandant to serve as deterrent to
others.
“As fallout of the meeting and with the approval of the Hon. Minister
of Interior, the Commandant General therefore carried out a
redeployment exercise to reposition the organization.
“Due to recent development in the security circle as it affects the
Corps mandate in the South-South and South-East regions, it has become
necessary to re-organise and re-strategise for operational efficiency
and better service delivery.”
“In view of the above, Dr Ahmed Audi, Mni, Assistant Commandant
General in charge of the Civil Defence College of Peace and Disaster
management, Katsina state has been redeployed to Zone C Bauchi as the
Zonal Commander.
Others affected officers are :”Commandants Obiageli Obiajulu Rachael,
moved from Akwa Ibom state to Anambra state Command, Bello Ale from
National Headquarters, Abuja, to Akwa Ibom as the new State
Commandant, Dr. Benito Eze, formerly Abia state Commandant to take
over as the new Commandant of Delta state; Nwannukwu Nnamdi of Zone F
to resume as Abia state Commandant while Sam Ego Ezeagbogho,k former
Delta state Commandant to resume at zone E. Owerri. The redeployment
is with immediate effect as contained in the posting order via
NSCDC/NHQ/5.002/Vol.XV111/221.”
The CG also cautioned that on no account should any Corps personnel be
found mounting road blocks except on a joint task force with other
security agencies. That, in event of such report, the state Commandant
shall be held responsible for the illegal action.
He reiterated the need for vigorous pursuance of the Corps statutory
mandate without looking elsewhere for illegal duties, stressing that
the Corps integrity must not be compromised as the agency in charge of
protection of Critical National Asset and Infrastructure.
He tasked the Commandants to make the Corps proud by effectively
executing its mandate in their various domains without compromise.
“Go back and make amends where necessary. Be committed and disciplined
in all ramifications because henceforth, I will not tolerate any
non-performing officer working with him,” the CG said.
