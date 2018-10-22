Oil bunkering: NSCDC boss vows to deal with erring commandants

Following a barrage of unsatisfactory report about some officials of

the Corps, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu

has vowed to deal with any Commandant fingered in any illegal

activity.

He made this known while meeting with Commandants of the South-South

states comprising of Rivers, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom and Cross

River summoned over allegations of aiding and abetting acts of

vandalism and illegal bunkering in the South-South region.

In a statement signed in Abuja yesterday by the corps spokesman, Okeh

Emmanuel, the CG Abdullahi who immediately set up a monitoring team

from the headquarters to thoroughly investigate, effectively supervise

and monitor activities of the state Commands, warned that anyone found

culpable will incur his wrath and that he will not hesitate to deal

decisively with such erring Commandant to serve as deterrent to

others.

“As fallout of the meeting and with the approval of the Hon. Minister

of Interior, the Commandant General therefore carried out a

redeployment exercise to reposition the organization.

“Due to recent development in the security circle as it affects the

Corps mandate in the South-South and South-East regions, it has become

necessary to re-organise and re-strategise for operational efficiency

and better service delivery.”

“In view of the above, Dr Ahmed Audi, Mni, Assistant Commandant

General in charge of the Civil Defence College of Peace and Disaster

management, Katsina state has been redeployed to Zone C Bauchi as the

Zonal Commander.

Others affected officers are :”Commandants Obiageli Obiajulu Rachael,

moved from Akwa Ibom state to Anambra state Command, Bello Ale from

National Headquarters, Abuja, to Akwa Ibom as the new State

Commandant, Dr. Benito Eze, formerly Abia state Commandant to take

over as the new Commandant of Delta state; Nwannukwu Nnamdi of Zone F

to resume as Abia state Commandant while Sam Ego Ezeagbogho,k former

Delta state Commandant to resume at zone E. Owerri. The redeployment

is with immediate effect as contained in the posting order via

NSCDC/NHQ/5.002/Vol.XV111/221.”

The CG also cautioned that on no account should any Corps personnel be

found mounting road blocks except on a joint task force with other

security agencies. That, in event of such report, the state Commandant

shall be held responsible for the illegal action.

He reiterated the need for vigorous pursuance of the Corps statutory

mandate without looking elsewhere for illegal duties, stressing that

the Corps integrity must not be compromised as the agency in charge of

protection of Critical National Asset and Infrastructure.

He tasked the Commandants to make the Corps proud by effectively

executing its mandate in their various domains without compromise.

“Go back and make amends where necessary. Be committed and disciplined

in all ramifications because henceforth, I will not tolerate any

non-performing officer working with him,” the CG said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.