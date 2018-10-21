Oil bunkering: NSCDC boss vows to deal with erring commandants

Following a barrage of unsatisfactory report about some officials of the Corps, the Commandant General of NSCDC Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has vowed to deal with any Commandant fingered in any illegal activity.

He made this known while meeting with Commandants of the South-South states comprising of Rivers, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom and Cross River summoned over allegations of aiding and abetting act of vandalism and illegal bunkering in the South-south region.

In a statement aigned in Abuja on Sunday, by the corps spokesman, Okeh Emmanuel, the CG Abdullahi who has immediately set up a monitoring team from the Headquarters to thoroughly investigate, effectively supervise and monitor activities of the state Commands, warned that anyone found culpable will incur his wrath and he will not hesitate to deal decisively with such erring Commandant to serve as deterrent to others.

“As a fallout of the meeting and with the approval of the Hon Minister of interior, the Commandant General therefore carried out a redeployment exercise to reposition the organization.”

He said: “due to recent development in the security circle as it affects the Corps mandate in the South-south and South-east regions, it has become necessary to re-organise and re-strategise for operational efficiency and better service delivery.”

“In view of the above, Dr Ahmed Audi, Mni, Assistant Commandant General in charge of the Civil Defence College of Peace and Disaster management, Katsina state has been redeployed to Zone C Bauchi as the Zonal Commander.

Others affected officers are “Commandants Obiageli Obiajulu Rachael, moved from Akwa Ibom State to Anambra State Command, Bello Ale from National Headquarters, Abuja to Akwa Ibom as the new State Commandant, Dr Benito Eze formerly Abia State Commandant to take over as the New Commandant of Delta State; Barr Nwannukwu Nnamdi of Zone F to resume as Abia State Commandant while Sam Ego Ezeagbogho former Delta State Commandant to resume at zone E. Owerri, the redeployment is with immediate effect as contained in the posting order via NSCDC/NHQ/5.002/Vol.XV111/221.”