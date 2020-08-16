Oil demand edges to pre-COVID-19 levels, as naira stabilize across markets

There is a possibility that the Nigeria economy may stay out of the woods with crude oil demand continuous rebound to pre-COVID 19 levels globally, analysts said.

But, the demand did not translate into price increase last week, as price slips 0.3 per cent to $44.96 per barrel.

As demand for crude oil surge, the naira was able to hold its head high last week, with the rate stable in all the markets in spite of the drop in crude oil prices.

In the foreign exchange (forex) market, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s spot rate traded flat all week at N381.00/$, while rate at the parallel market closed flat week-on-week (w/w) at N475.00/$. At the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) Window, the NAFEX rate closed flat at N386.00/$.

Similarly, activity level in the I&E Window declined last week as total turnover increased 7.5 per cent to $191.2 million from $177.9 million recorded in the previous week.

At the FMDQ Securities Exchange FX Futures Contract Market, the total value of open contracts settled at $12.9 billion, up 0.2 per cent ($23.4 million) from the prior week. The July 2021 instrument (contract price: N418.27) had the most demand with additional subscription of $4.0 million putting the total value at $69.0 million.

Meanwhile the August 2020 instrument (contract price: N388.69) saw sell-off worth US$30.2m as the total value settled at $1.6 billion.

‘In the coming week, we expect the Naira to trade within a similar band across the different forex segments’, said analysts at Afrinvest.

Last week, the Open Buy Back (OBB) and Overnight (OVN) rates opened the week lower at 5.3 per cent and 6.1 per cent respectively from the previous week’s close of 6.3 per cent and 7.2 per cent even as system liquidity settled at N182.1 billion. However, both the OBB and OVN rates declined to 4.3 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively on Wednesday while system liquidity plunged to N177.8 billion. At the close of the week, the OBB and OVN rates printed at 17.6 per cent and 19.8 per cent respectively with system liquidity settling at c.N220.7 billion.