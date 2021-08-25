Oil, gas’ll remain in demand in spite move to greener energy – Official

Russian oil and gas would be in demand on the global energy market for many years to come, in spite move to greener energy by some countries, an official said on Tuesday.

Mr Dmitry Birichevsky, Director of Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Economic Cooperation, said this in an interview with Sputnik while commenting on Russia’s energy resources in the light of European Union’s initiative to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

“In general, according to experts’ forecasts, the demand for energy products will grow, taking into account the global economy recovery from the pandemic.

“Therefore, Russian natural gas and other fossil fuels will be in demand on the global market for many years to come, for decades to come,’’ Birichevsky said.

Natural gas was one of the cleanest types of fuel, and the world economy just cannot do without it, the diplomat said, and added that oil would remain in demand, although volumes could change.

“In general, the desire to make the global economy ‘greener’ and to move toward reducing carbon dioxide emissions is a long-term trend.

“We are aware of the plans announced by a number of countries, but we need to see to what extent these plans are realistic,’’ Birichevsky concluded.