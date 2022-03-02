Oil price shock material risk for US, European airlines – Fitch

The jump in oil prices to around $100/barrel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a material near-term risk for airlines, Fitch Ratings says. Jet fuel represents one of airlines’ largest expense at 20 per cent to 30 per cent of total costs.

More so, this is because most US carriers fuel costs are unhedged, while European carriers’ hedging ratios are generally lower than pre-pandemic levels. Travel demand also remains below pre-pandemic levels, possibly limiting airlines’ ability to offset fuel costs with higher ticket prices.

“Airlines have proven their ability to stay profitable when oil prices were higher than current levels. However, margins and cash flows in 2022 will likely be weaker than we expect if crude prices continue to rise or remain high.

“Leverage and profitability metrics are already strained and projected to remain weak for existing ratings at least through 2022, due largely to the slow recovery in business travel and rising fuel and other costs”, analysts at Proshare added.

Fitch does not expect any immediate negative action related to a jump in fuel prices, given good liquidity following the stockpiling of cash during the pandemic and recovering passenger traffic amid waning cases of the Omicron variant. However, a sustained period of higher jet fuel prices may prolong airline recoveries, which could pressure some ratings or delay positive rating actions.