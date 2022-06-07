Oil revenue down 7.8% to N945bn despite high prices

In spite higher oil prices in the global market for sometimes now, revenue accruable to the purse of the federal government has slowed considerably on account of Nigeria not being able to meet its quota.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that federal government earnings from oil sales dropped to a four-month low. CBN stated this in its latest monthly economic report for January 2022 published on its website.

According to the CBN data, in January Nigeria made N945 billion, this is 7.8 per cent less than the N1.024 trillion budgeted for the period.

A breakdown of the components of oil revenue showed that no revenue accrued from crude oil and gas exports in January, the second straight month the government has earned nothing from such a major income source. Data shows Nigerian economy is more likely to suffer than gain as oil prices soar.

No money was recorded for oil and gas exports because the Nigerian National Petroleum Company NNPC) has not remitted funds to the joint pool of the federation account in recent months, due to rising petrol subsidy claims, on the back of elevated crude oil prices as well as lower oil production.

Revenue from petroleum profit tax and royalties, which formed the bulk of oil revenue, declined by 31 per cent to N247 billion compared with N360 billion the previous month and was also below the monthly target of N277 billion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

