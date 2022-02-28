Oil spill hits 7 Delta communities, inflicts skin diseases on residents 

Over seven communities in Delta state on Monday lamented over the oil spill that has inflicted untold hardship, waterborne and skin diseases on the residents in the affected area.

The oil spill cause by a domestic oil firm, Coin Oil, has affected seven communities and two local government areas, Okpe and Sapele negatively.

The affected communities include Amuokpokpor-Elume, Ologho, Elume, Okwelabra in Sapele LGA; while Ekoko, Eroghor, Idjekporo, Mereje, Opuraja are in Okpe LGA.

The locals, who expressed displeasures over the unfortunate disaster at a peaceful community, said the river that has been polluted by the spill remained the only source of drinking, cooking, bathing, and farming activities to the locals just as they demanded justice for their health, survival and environment.

The Amuokpokpor community chairman, Mr. Christopher Efe Obule, who led the protesters at the community waterside, said crude oil and natural gas have been pumping into the community river and nearby fishing settlements for weeks now, along the Amuokpokpor Elume community coastline through other communities before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean and accused Coin Oil of abandoning their corporate responsibilities in disaster management.

Mr Obule described the river pollution as very unfortunate disaster that has hit the community since the oil was discovered along the community river over forty years ago.

The community chairman who lamented the havoc caused to the community, called on the relevant authorities to come to their rescue and restore sound health to their people and healthy environment.

According to him, “Our people’s only source of water remained this river and all our aquatic animals have been killed by the pollution. What has happened here is clear wickedness by the operatives to have left us to suffer for what we know nothing about.”

Also speaking, the Councillor representing Ward 18 in the council, Hon. Sam Azu, called on government at all levels, as well as other well meaning individuals and organisations to prevail on Coin Oil to do the needful regarding the oil spills, lamenting that it had grounded economic activities in the area for weeks now.