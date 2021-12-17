Oil spill: Regulatory authority’s failure, host communities loss

The issue of oil spillage in Nigeria seems to have assumed a legendary status without end in sight following failure of regulatory authorities; BENJAMIN UMUTEME reports.

When oil was discovered in Oloibiri, in present day Bayelsa state, many had felt it would lead to rapid development and growth of not only the region but also the country as a whole. However, over six decades down the line, it does appear the region seems to be worse off than before the discovery of the black gold.

Since the 1970s, oil-rich Niger Delta region has accounted for an overwhelming majority of Nigeria’s earnings, turning the country into Africa’s largest oil producer.

The region continues to suffer the multiplier effect of decades of environmental degradation, which has eroded livelihoods and deprived residents of basic essentials such as access to clean drinking water.

The area’s mangroves and swamps have become uninhabitable for many species and the average human life expectancy is also 10 years lower in the Delta than elsewhere in Nigeria.

History continues to repeat itself

The first major oil spillage occurred in 1970 in the South-east of Nigeria. The most damaged region was Ogoni land. Nigerian officials reported that gallons of crude oil spilled on rivers and farmland. And that has continued unabated leading to the latest one: the Nembe oil spill at the facility owed by indigenous oil coy, Aiteo.

In spite of glaring cases of spillages across the Niger Delta, Shell and other oil companies do not always want to admit to the oil spillage in Nigeria. Initially, Aiteo refused to admit that a spillage occurred on one of its facility until there the media and CSOs escalated the incident. Experts say it is history just repeating itself.

In 2009, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), in a report stated that Ogoni land would require about $1 billion to clean itself. The UNEP reports showed that the oil spillage had polluted the 1,000 square kilometres area. Glaringly, it was not ideal living conditions for those in the area.

According to the Ministry of Environment, there have been approximately 5,000 documented cases of oil spillage in the past six years. But the latest incident, which activists say has continued for more than 35 days has left the communities and industry stakeholders reeling.

Data from NOSDRA showed that 639 oil spills occurred in the last two years, resulting in 28,003 barrels spewed into the environment, according to the agency’s data.

Add that to the Nembe spill which experts put at 5,000 and the reality of the situation will shake even the stout hearted.

Olufemi Lawson, an environmental activist, said the level of spill that occurred in Nembe can be likened to an environmental genocide.

According to him, “The Nembe spill is the largest that has ever occurred in the region.”

In January 2021, the Dutch appeals court ruled that Royal Dutch Shell was responsible for environmental pollution by its subsidiary Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria.

By failing to introduce effective tracking devices, the judgment said Royal Dutch Shell was culpable for oil pipeline leaks and ordered it to pay unspecified damages to farmers.

The Director General, National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Idris Musa, said records at NOSDRA indicate that some 4,150 barrels of oil and water residue were recovered.

Existing on paper

The oil industry in Nigeria attributes many oil spills to sabotage by people trying to steal crude. Nigeria’s National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), which relies almost entirely on the industry itself for access to on- and offshore oil facilities, reports that around 75 per cent of spills are caused by sabotage and theft.

NOSDRA’S regulations say oil companies have 24 hours to respond to the discovery of a spill.

Stakeholders and industry experts have continued to query the role of government agencies that are suppose to monitor and supervise the operators.

According to information gleaned from NOSDRA website, “All oil spills must (by law) be closed-off/stopped by the oil company within 24 hours of being notified of an oil spill in their jurisdiction.”

However, that was not the case as it took Aiteo 35 days to stop the flow.

For Yenagoa-based project officer with Environmental Rights Action & Friends of the Earth Nigeria, Morris Alagoa, action from the federal government, “which has the lion’s share in the joint venture arrangement”, was lacking.

“They (Aiteo) don’t have the capacity and that has propelled them to get other organisations that arrived on the site with their machines.

In an interview on TV360, and monitored by this reporter, Lawson said that the incident would have been resolve earlier if the regulatory body (NOSDRA) performed it’s duty.

According to him, the inefficiency of NOSDRA was partly responsible for the delay in stopping the flow.

He insisted that NOSDRA lacked the resources to tackle an incident of such magnitude as they are not well funded.

“NOSDRA does not have the personnel, it does not have the resources, it does not even have the equipment needed to do its work by the enabling act that set it up.

“The agency just exists mainly on letterhead, and in some offices where allocation are given and shared. It does not have the capacity to embark on the core objectives of its establishment, and it’s very unfortunate. That is why the communities will, once again, have to rely on these oil servicing companies and their collaborators to clean up the mess,” he said.

With a regulatory that relies on industry players to help fund its activities, many said the case of Aiteo might just be waiting to happen again.

Political Economist and Development Researcher, Olamilekan Adefolarin told Blueprint Weekend that failure of federal government’s agencies to carry out their mandate have not helped the situation.

He explained that government’s inability to come up with a workable policies to address the unending oil spills has emboldened the oil companies, encouraging them to have little regards for the live and livelihood of communities where they operate.

He said: “The understanding of the character of the Nigerian state would help to appreciate the crisis as oil spillages have become a recurrent decimal turning that region to a land of pollution and water contamination.

“However, the challenge of oil spillages in the Niger Delta oil host communities and surrounding environs is the obvious failure of the Nigerian state.

“In this regard the Nigerian state with its non-challant attitude and inability to come up with development policies to address oil spillages. Regrettably, regulatory agencies are rather competing for phantom projects that have no bearing on the people affected by the oil spillage. In addition to this is the poor detection of oil spillages by respective regulatory agencies. We need not mention the corruption in the regulatory agencies. Interestingly, one key challenge in the oil sector regulation is synergy in operations,” he added.

Going forward, Adefolarin urged the government to prioritise the welfare of the people with less politicisation of oil spillage.

He said oil companies and host communities should collaborate and come up with new strategies to secure the oil well head and pipeline to avoid vandalism.

“Lastly oil companies must replace worn out pipeline and oil well head as well prevent oil spillage by investing more in modern oil facilities that would keep the environment safer from oil pollution than drive for more and more profits,” he said.