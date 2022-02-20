Oil theft: CDS meets govs of oil-producing states, others

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General LEO Irabor, has solicited collaboration among all stakeholders in the value chain of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria in order to effectively tackle the menace of oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

A statement by Director Defence Information Maj.-Gen Jimmy Akpor quoted General Irabor as saying this Friday, during a meeting with the governors of oil and gas producing states, heads of security agencies, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) as well as CEOs of the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry in Abuja.

He said the meeting, which was mandated by President Muhammadu Buhari was to consider a framework for reversing dwindling oil production occasioned by oil theft, illegal oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism, amongst other economic crimes.

General Irabor said the nation’s economy was bleeding as oil production had become abysmally low thereby adversely affecting the national economy and that of the oil producing states alike.

He added that, environmental degradation and health challenges thrown up by pipeline vandalism, illegal oil bunkering and refining, also impinged on the wellbeing of the communities, due to pollution of the waters, land and air, thereby giving rise to a cycle of poverty and diseases.

“So, given that the issues demand quick action as mandated by Mr President, we have come to engage with you,” he said.

The resultant framework from the engagement, he added, would involve the whole of society and that, it would be a win-win situation for all stakeholders, including the host communities.

He urged the governors to as critical stakeholders address the current challenges.

He said, “You will be playing a crucial part in the industry-wide security of the hydro-carbon infrastructure and overall oil production capacity of the country.”

The Defence Chief pointed out that the responsibility of the Armed Forces and security agencies was to provide security across the space, including the oil and gas sector, adding that the collaboration of the governors and host communities was however, pivotal to the successful accomplishment of the constitutional roles of the military and other security agencies.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, the Governor of Delta state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, thanked the President for mandating the engagement.

According to him, the governors of the oil producing states were equally worried about the level of economic sabotage in the oil and gas industry, which had caused reduced revenues as well as environmental and health challenges for the states.

He said at the end of the meeting, a framework for collaboration amongst all stakeholders would be crafted for the benefit of all.

Dr Okowa expressed the commitment of his colleagues to contribute meaningfully towards a collaborative framework that would guarantee greater prosperity for the nation, the states and host communities.

The other governors that attended the meeting were Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, Douye Diri of Bayelsa state and Nyesom Wike of Rivers state. The governors of Edo, Imo and Ondo were represented by their deputies.

The heads of security agencies that attended the meeting include; Inspector General of Police, Mr Alkali Baba, Director General National Intelligence Agency, Mr Ahmed Abubakar and Commandant General Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Audi Ahmed. The Director General, Department of State Services was represented by his deputy.