Oil theft: Leave NNPCL VP’s Adokiye alone, Delta Chiefs warn faceless group

Chiefs of the Niger Delta Region, led by its publicity secretary, Chief Onimim Batubo Quackers, have warned a faceless group going by the name of Niger Delta Youths and Stakeholders Congress (NDYSC) to desist from the campaign of calumny against their son, Tombomieye Adokiye, or be ready to face their wrath.

The faceless group had alleged crude oil theft and instigation of youths of the Niger Delta Region by Tombomieye Adokiye, the Executive Vice President of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), with a view to causing large scale unrest in the region.

According to the faceless youth group, Tombomieye’s alleged plot to use the youth of the Niger Delta Region is to help him achieve his desire to open the doors leading to his assumption of the NNPCL leadership as the CEO.

The group expressed surprise that its investigation-related petition against Adokiye, which was dated January 28, 2022, and was formally approved by the commission’s chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, since February 28, 2022, has not been handled, raising questions.

The petition was reportedly signed by Davies Iyieke, secretary of the Niger Delta Youths and Stakeholder Congress, and addressed to Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), wherein they accused Adokiye of purposefully undermining Nigeria’s economy by allegedly sponsoring crude oil bunkering and theft and purposefully excluding core Niger Delta youths and other stakeholders from all NNPC contracts.

But expressing their anger over what they called “a plot by those interested in the job of the NNPCL Executive Vice President, Tombomieye Adokiye, in a press statement made available to Blueprint Saturday, the paramount chiefs of the Niger Delta Region advised them to “withdraw their petition and publicly apologise to our son for peace to reign.”

The statement reads: “The allegations of oil facilities sabotage levelled against the Executive Vice President of the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Tombomieye Adokiye by one faceless group of stomach hustlers are the handiwork of some vested interest coveting the office of Mr. Adokiye, especially his soon-to-be promoted office.

“We warn the said group to refrain from being used as pawn to rubbish the hard-earned reputation of the only Niger Deltans holding such sensitive office in NNPCL. We also urge the EFCC to keep ignoring the purported petition by the group to shame those behind the blackmailers.

“We are not surprised that the Commission has chosen not to respond to such cheap lies in the alleged petition, manufactured to achieve a primordial objective by their sponsors. We advise the said group to engage itself in meaningful ventures instead of being used as a pawn in the chessboard. It is appalling that people can just manufactured cheap and unfiltered lies against an innocent man just because they’re eyeing his office.

“We warn enemies of progress to refrain from their nefarious activities. Nigeria belongs to all of us. We know the brains behind the uncouth and incendiary attacks on Mr. Adokiye.

“The man should be allowed to carry out his corporate responsibilities without let or hindrance. Even when the NNPCL management board is being dominated by a section of the Country against the provisions of Federal Character Act to the resentment of the Niger Delta people, the region did not incite people to haul attack on the people who dominated the Board,” the statement said.

